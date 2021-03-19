Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Social media can help young people live healthy lives

By Victoria Goodyear, Senior Lecturer in Pedagogy in Sport, Physical Activity and Health, University of Birmingham
Mikael Quennerstedt, Professor of Physical Education and Health, Örebro University
We often hear of the harms of social media on teens and young people, especially on their mental health and self-esteem. And while it’s true that there is evidence of links between the two, our latest research on young girls and young boys has revealed that social media isn’t always negative for young people.

In some cases, we found, it can actually positively influence…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


