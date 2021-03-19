Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US: Atlanta Killings Underscore Dangers of Unaddressed Racism

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A man holds a sign reading “#StopAsianHate” outside Youngs Asian Massage in Acworth, Georgia on March 17, 2021, where four people were fatally shot the day before.  © 2021 Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File (Washington, DC) – The killings of eight people, most of them women of Asian descent in metro Atlanta, shows the need for US authorities to work to eradicate the racism and misogyny that puts lives at risk in the United States, Human Rights Watch said today. The attack on March 16, 2021, targeted people working at or visiting massage parlors.…


