Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hong Kong and Macau public broadcaster independence threatened by management censorship

By hytang
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) condemns the editorial interference of Hong Kong and Macau’s public broadcaster management and urges the governments of the two special administrative regions to cease their attacks against press freedom.Over the past weeks, the independence of public broadcasters Radio Television Hong Kong (RTHK) and Teledifusão de Macau (TDM) has been threatened by acts of censorship imposed by their own senior m


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


