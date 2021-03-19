Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The pandemic recession has pushed a further 9.8 million Americans into food insecurity

By Craig Gundersen, Professor of Agricultural and Consumer Economics, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
A team of experts are projecting that after a steep increase in 2020, food insecurity rates will dip in 2021. But behind this is a racial gap – rates for Black Americans will remain stubbornly high.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


