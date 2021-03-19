Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

'Doing nothing' is all the rage – is it a form of resistance, or just an indulgence for the lucky few?

By Ingrid Nelson, Associate Professor of English, Amherst College
The pandemic has either created too much free time or too little. Kitchen-table commutes and reduced social obligations expand mornings and weekends for some, while caretakers and gig workers are exhausted by the constant, overlapping demands of home and work.

It’s no surprise, then, that idleness is trending. Concepts like “niksen,”…


