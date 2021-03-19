Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Police and civilians disagree on when body camera footage should be made public

By Dan Bromberg, Associate Professor of Public Administration and Political Science, University of New Hampshire
Étienne Charbonneau, Associate Professor and Canada Research Chair in Comparative Public Management, École nationale d'administration publique (ENAP)
Share this article
Many police chiefs and regular American civilians agree that officers’ body camera footage should be released to the public after police shoot someone dead.

They differ, though, on when the images should be made public. This complicates achieving accountability, which is often the reason officers wear cameras.

That’s the finding of our new research, published by Cambridge University Press. We…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Hong Kong and Macau public broadcaster independence threatened by management censorship
~ Oyewusi Ibidapo-Obe: Nigerian academic mentor and researcher who made an impact
~ Mistake discovered in autism guidelines – many could have missed a diagnosis
~ How effective is the first shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine?
~ The pandemic recession has pushed a further 9.8 million Americans into food insecurity
~ Context influences the decisions you make – whether you're a homebuyer, a juror or a physician
~ 'Doing nothing' is all the rage – is it a form of resistance, or just an indulgence for the lucky few?
~ 4 reasons no president should want to give a press conference
~ Racism is behind anti-Asian American violence, even when it's not a hate crime
~ Coronavirus lockdowns cut global carbon emissions by an estimated 7% – what happens now?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter