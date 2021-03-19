Tolerance.ca
Oyewusi Ibidapo-Obe: academic mentor and researcher who made an impact in Nigerian science

By Olumuyiwa Asaolu, Associate Professor of Systems Engineering, University of Lagos
Oyewusi Ibidapo-Obe, who passed away earlier this year, was the former president of the Nigeria Academy of Science. He was also a former vice-chancellor of both the University of Lagos and of Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike.

He pioneered the study of stochastic methods in mechanics and the development of computer algorithms, applying Martingale Concepts to the control of nonlinear dynamical…


© The Conversation -


