Azerbaijan: Armenian POWs Abused in Custody

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Ethnic Armenian soldiers walk along the road near the border between Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. © 2020 AP Photo (Berlin) – Azerbaijani forces abused Armenian prisoners of war (POWs) from the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, subjecting them to cruel and degrading treatment and torture either when they were captured, during their transfer, or while in custody at various detention facilities, Human Rights Watch said today. Azerbaijani authorities should investigate all allegations of ill-treatment and hold those responsible to account. Azerbaijan…


© Human Rights Watch -


