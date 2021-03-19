How to get the most out of research when universities and industry team up
By Angela McCabe, Lecturer, Management, La Trobe University
Rachel Parker, Professor and Director, Global Change Institute, The University of Queensland
Tom Osegowitsch, Senior Lecturer, International Business and Strategic Management, The University of Melbourne
Government incentives might boost the numbers of collaborative research projects, but academics also must work on their relationships with industry practitioners to ensure everyone contributes fully.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, March 18, 2021