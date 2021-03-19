Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Atlanta Shootings Strike Fear into Asian American Community

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A man holds a sign reading “#StopAsianHate” outside Youngs Asian Massage in Acworth, Georgia on March 17, 2021, where four people were fatally shot the day before.  © 2021 Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File One year after the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, the number of new Covid-19 infections is falling, but violent attacks and discrimination against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders and people of Asian descent continue to rise. Since March 2020, advocacy groups have recorded nearly 3,800 anti-Asian hate incidents, disproportionately targeting…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


