Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sexism, harassment, bullying: just like federal MPs, women standing for local government cop it all

By Gosia Mikolajczak, Research fellow, School of Social and Political Sciences, The University of Melbourne
Andrea Carson, Associate Professor, Department of Politics, Media and Philosophy, La Trobe University
Leah Ruppanner, Associate Professor in Sociology and Co-Director of The Policy Lab, The University of Melbourne
New research finds that women standing for election to local councils experience much more gendered abuse and bullying than men -- and it is likely this puts them off wanting to run at all.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


