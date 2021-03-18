Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Survey shows 32% of British women don't feel safe walking alone at night – compared to just 13% of men

By Rory Fitzgerald, Director, European Social Survey, City, University of London
Share this article
The recent disappearance of Sarah Everard in London has led to searching conversations about the safety of women in the United Kingdom. It prompted many women to share their own stories of feeling constrained in moving around in their local area. CCTV footage of Everard before she vanished was a reminder for many women and a wake up call for many men.

And indeed, data shows that 32% of women in the UK feel unsafe or very unsafe when walking alone in their local area at night. Meanwhile, only 13%…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Curious Kids: how do freezers work?
~ Is temporary the new permanent? COVID street experiments open our eyes to creating better cities
~ 'Got no friends? Sit on the buddy bench.' Untested anti-bullying programs may be missing the mark
~ Friday essay: I looked at 100 ads for menstrual products spanning 100 years — shame and secrecy prevailed
~ Sexism, harassment, bullying: just like federal MPs, women standing for local government cop it all
~ Israel shows how to do vaccinations right. It's a race, and we're behind
~ Australia is sending 8,000 vaccine doses to PNG – but without reliable electricity, how will they be kept cold?
~ COVID vaccine weekly: AstraZeneca is safe and effective, but facing supply issues
~ Indigenous youth are playing a key role in solving urgent water issues
~ UN Security Council Urges South Sudan to Establish Hybrid Court
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter