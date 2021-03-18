Tolerance.ca
UN Security Council Urges South Sudan to Establish Hybrid Court

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image File photo showing a meeting of the United Nations Security Council. © 2016 Andrew Kelly/Reuters South Sudan should heed last week’s call from the UN Security Council to establish a hybrid court with the African Union, support the protection of civilians, and cease interfering with the UN peacekeeping mission in South Sudan’s (UNMISS) monitoring of human rights abuses. That message came last week in a resolution that renewed the mandate of UNMISS, adopted under the Security Council’s enforcement powers in Chapter VII of the UN Charter. Security Council resolutions…


© Human Rights Watch -


