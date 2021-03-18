Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Will US Repeat History by Failing Haitians Again?

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image A migrant from Haiti wearing a mask in the colors of the Mexican and US flags stands at a border crossing waiting to apply for asylum in the US, February 19, 2021.  © 2021 Jair Cabrera Torres/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images In 1993, when I was a junior staff member at the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, I saw first-hand the tragic repercussions of US President Bill Clinton’s failure to follow through on the promise he made as a candidate to end summary expulsions to Haiti and provide temporary refuge to Haitians fleeing political unrest.…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Curious Kids: how do freezers work?
~ Is temporary the new permanent? COVID street experiments open our eyes to creating better cities
~ 'Got no friends? Sit on the buddy bench.' Untested anti-bullying programs may be missing the mark
~ Friday essay: I looked at 100 ads for menstrual products spanning 100 years — shame and secrecy prevailed
~ Sexism, harassment, bullying: just like federal MPs, women standing for local government cop it all
~ Israel shows how to do vaccinations right. It's a race, and we're behind
~ Australia is sending 8,000 vaccine doses to PNG – but without reliable electricity, how will they be kept cold?
~ COVID vaccine weekly: AstraZeneca is safe and effective, but facing supply issues
~ Survey shows 32% of British women don't feel safe walking alone at night – compared to just 13% of men
~ Indigenous youth are playing a key role in solving urgent water issues
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter