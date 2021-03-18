Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Turkish radio host gunned down by listener who didn’t like his comments

By stagiaire-europe
NewsAfter a Turkish radio show host was gunned down by one of his listeners who didn’t like his comments “related to sacred values,” Reporters Without Borders (RSF) deplores how intolerance towards journalists has been made normal in Turkey and calls on the judicial system to protect them. An armed man opened fire on Hazım Özsu, the presenter of a programme on Radio Rahmet FM, outside his home in the northwestern city of Bursa on the evening of 9 March and t


© Reporters without borders -


