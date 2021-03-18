Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Census 2021: why are some people completing it online and others have paper forms?

By Nick Bearman, Lecturer in Geospatial Analysis, UCL
Share this article
In England, Wales and Northern Ireland, everyone should have received either a letter with a 16-digit code or a paper form for the 2021 census. There are lots of great reasons why we should respond to the census, aside from it being a legal requirement. Among other things, it’s a good way to help provide an accurate snapshot of your community, which means people will get the services they need at a local level.

The census is a fascinating dataset that’s…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Turkish radio host gunned down by listener who didn’t like his comments
~ COVID-19: how to tackle vaccine hesitancy among BAME groups
~ Day and night aren't equal length on an equinox - here's why
~ Energy storage technology is accelerating – but grids aren't ready for the transition
~ The closing of South Africa's Fugard Theatre points to systemic failures
~ 'Pelé' doc kicks up questions on race, violence and democracy in Brazil
~ Why some songbirds make migratory pit-stops to replace worn and ragged feathers
~ Losing cultural context in emergency communication can be a matter of life and death
~ The trail-running community faces its biggest challenges yet
~ 3 ways employers could help fight vaccine skepticism – especially among Republicans
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter