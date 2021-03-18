Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The trail-running community faces its biggest challenges yet

By Mathilde Plard, Chercheuse CNRS - UMR ESO, Université d'Angers
Aurélien Martineau, Chercheur Postdoctorant en Géographie sociale, Université d'Angers
The sport of trail running is one of the fastest growing in the world, but now is facing two major challenges at the same time, the Covid-19 pandemic and ecological crisis.


