Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How Bunny Wailer brought innovation and Rastology to the Jamaican music renaissance

By Les Johnson, Visiting Research Fellow, Birmingham School of Media, Birmingham City University
Share this article
The recent death of Bunny Wailer, the last surviving founding member of the Wailers has seen outpourings of grief and appreciation all over the world. But in the wake of the triple Grammy award-winner’s passing at 73, the pioneer’s contributions to reggae are being revisited by those who understand the full scope of his impact on reggae – and many more genres besides.

I met Bunny during the Wailers’ 1973 UK tour…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Turkish radio host gunned down by listener who didn’t like his comments
~ COVID-19: how to tackle vaccine hesitancy among BAME groups
~ Day and night aren't equal length on an equinox - here's why
~ Energy storage technology is accelerating – but grids aren't ready for the transition
~ The closing of South Africa's Fugard Theatre points to systemic failures
~ 'Pelé' doc kicks up questions on race, violence and democracy in Brazil
~ Why some songbirds make migratory pit-stops to replace worn and ragged feathers
~ Census 2021: why are some people completing it online and others have paper forms?
~ Losing cultural context in emergency communication can be a matter of life and death
~ The trail-running community faces its biggest challenges yet
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter