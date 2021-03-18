Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How droughts and floods lead to migration — and 7 things governments can do to help

By Cameron Fioret, PhD Candidate, Department of Philosophy, University of Guelph
Nidhi Nagabhatla, Adjunct Professor, School of Geography & Earth Sciences and Research Fellow (UNU-CRIS), McMaster University
Extreme water events affecting water for drinking, cooking, washing and agriculture drive migration all over the world. Earlier this year, cyclone Eloise battered Mozambique, displacing 100,000 to 400,000 people and weakening the country’s infrastructure. People displaced by the storm were in need of food, hygiene kits and personal protective equipment (PPE).

Cyclones are just one form of extreme water events that will play out more…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


