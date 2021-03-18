Facebook is stepping in where governments won't on free expression
By Wendy H. Wong, Professor of Political Science and Canada Research Chair in Global Governance and Civil Society, University of Toronto
Nicholas Weller, Associate Professor, Political Science, University of California, Riverside
The decisions made by Facebook through its content moderators and Oversight Board have significant implications for the exercise of worldwide freedom of expression and speech.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, March 18, 2021