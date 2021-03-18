Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tanzania’s Magufuli: bold and efficient, with a dangerous penchant for populism

By David E Kiwuwa, Associate Professor of International Studies, University of Nottingham
Share this article
The president leaves behind a legacy of extremes, on the one hand, a leader who wanted to create a better country for his people, and on the other, a ruthless authoritarian.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Turkish radio host gunned down by listener who didn’t like his comments
~ COVID-19: how to tackle vaccine hesitancy among BAME groups
~ Day and night aren't equal length on an equinox - here's why
~ Energy storage technology is accelerating – but grids aren't ready for the transition
~ The closing of South Africa's Fugard Theatre points to systemic failures
~ 'Pelé' doc kicks up questions on race, violence and democracy in Brazil
~ Why some songbirds make migratory pit-stops to replace worn and ragged feathers
~ Census 2021: why are some people completing it online and others have paper forms?
~ Losing cultural context in emergency communication can be a matter of life and death
~ The trail-running community faces its biggest challenges yet
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter