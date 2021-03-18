Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Indonesia: Dress Codes Discriminate Against Women, Girls

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
(Jakarta) – Dress codes for women and girls in Indonesia discriminate against students, civil servants, and visitors to government offices and should be revoked, Human Rights Watch said in a report released today. The government should fully enforce a February 2021 decree that bans abusive dress codes for female students and teachers in Indonesia’s state schools, and take additional legal steps to end discrimination against women and girls. The 98-page report, “‘I Wanted to Run Away’: Abusive Dress Codes for Women and Girls in Indonesia,” documents government regulations that require girls and…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Turkish radio host gunned down by listener who didn’t like his comments
~ COVID-19: how to tackle vaccine hesitancy among BAME groups
~ Day and night aren't equal length on an equinox - here's why
~ Energy storage technology is accelerating – but grids aren't ready for the transition
~ The closing of South Africa's Fugard Theatre points to systemic failures
~ 'Pelé' doc kicks up questions on race, violence and democracy in Brazil
~ Why some songbirds make migratory pit-stops to replace worn and ragged feathers
~ Census 2021: why are some people completing it online and others have paper forms?
~ Losing cultural context in emergency communication can be a matter of life and death
~ The trail-running community faces its biggest challenges yet
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter