Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

All American presidents have made spectacles of themselves – and there’s nothing wrong with that

By Maurizio Valsania, Professor of American History, Università di Torino
A president’s persona is always a public act. In that way, Trump's shtick – vulgar man of the people – was not exceptional. And every president has had to invent his version of the role.


