4 crucial steps to make July 4th an Independence Day with much greater freedom from COVID-19
By David R. Holtgrave, Dean and SUNY Distinguished Professor, University at Albany, State University of New York
Amy Lauren Fairchild, Dean and Professor, College of Public Health, The Ohio State University
Cheryl Healton, Director of the NYU Global Institute of Public Health (GIPH), Dean of Global Public Health, New York University
Biden wants Americans to be able to celebrate the holiday with small gatherings. What will it take to get the virus under control by then? Three public health school deans explain.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, March 18, 2021