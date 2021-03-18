Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Call for Iranian New Year pardons for Iran’s 21 imprisoned journalists

By rezam
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on the Iranian government, one of the world’s biggest jailers of journalists, to grant traditional Nowruz (Iranian New Year) pardons to the 21 journalists jailed in Iran, whose only crime was to do their duty to report the facts.There are 21 journalists and citizen-journalists, men and women, who are preparing to spend Iran’s traditional New Year celebration on 21 March in prison, instead of at home wi


© Reporters without borders -


