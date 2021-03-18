Tolerance.ca
Politics with Michelle Grattan: Zali Steggall on Monday's march and Scott Morrison's response

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
On Monday, women across the nation marched, demanding justice, safety and equality. But the government’s response was lacklustre, with Scott Morrisona and the Minister for Women Marise Payne refusing to go outside to the crowd.

Morrison later chose his words badly when he said: “Not far from here, such marches, even now are being met with bullets, but not here in this country”.

Independent MP Zali Steggall described Morrison’s comments as “incredibly sad” and “just stunning”.

A former lawyer and olympian, Steggall is currently championing two private member’s…


