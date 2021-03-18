Tolerance.ca
What is Mycoplasma genitalium, the common STI you've probably never heard of

By Catriona Bradshaw, Professor, Head of Research Translation and Head of the Genital Mycoplasma and Microbiota Group, Monash University
You can have this STI without knowing it, or have symptoms, it can affect men and women, and it can be treated with antibiotics. Left untreated, it may cause complications.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


