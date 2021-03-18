Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Teeth contain detailed records of lead contamination in humans and other primates

By Tanya M. Smith, Professor in the Australian Research Centre for Human Evolution & Griffith Centre for Social and Cultural Research, Griffith University
Christine Austin, Assistant Professor of Environmental Medicine and Public Health, Ichan School of Medicine
Like rings in tree trunks, the layers of our teeth carry a detailed record of our growth — and reveal lead contamination is common.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


