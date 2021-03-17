Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Liberia Misleads on Justice at UN Rights Review

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image File photo depicting the 36th Session of the Human Rights Council at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, November 2017.  © 2017 Reuters Liberia’s justice minister, Frank Musa, gave a misleading statement at the United Nations Human Rights Council on March 17 regarding the government’s purported efforts to ensure much-needed justice for widespread atrocity crimes committed during the country’s back-to-back civil wars between 1989 and 2003. Speaking during the adoption of the outcome of Liberia’s Universal Periodic Review (UPR), Musa claimed Liberia is engaged…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Families of Victims Need Access to Cameroon Massacre Trial
~ How a youth movement is challenging the political old guard in Namibia
~ Twitter could be fully blocked in Russia within the next month
~ The coronavirus pandemic provides an opportunity to address homelessness
~ What are NFTs and why are people paying millions for them?
~ Has a gap in old-school handwriting and spelling tuition contributed to NZ's declining literacy scores?
~ Federal Court rules insurance companies must behave decently. That's a big deal
~ Mangroves from space: 30 years of satellite images are helping us understand how climate change threatens these valuable forests
~ Australian universities may be at a turning point in the rankings chase. So what next?
~ Flu vaccines are updated every year. We can learn from this process as we respond to COVID variants
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter