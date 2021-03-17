Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Federal Court rules insurance companies must behave decently. That's a big deal

By Benjamin Koh, Honorary Associate, Faculty of Business, School of Management, University of Technology Sydney
Share this article
The Federal Court has all but made it illegal for insurance companies to dig for dirt and exploit the practice of retrospective underwriting.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ How a youth movement is challenging the political old guard in Namibia
~ Twitter could be fully blocked in Russia within the next month
~ The coronavirus pandemic provides an opportunity to address homelessness
~ What are NFTs and why are people paying millions for them?
~ Has a gap in old-school handwriting and spelling tuition contributed to NZ's declining literacy scores?
~ Mangroves from space: 30 years of satellite images are helping us understand how climate change threatens these valuable forests
~ Australian universities may be at a turning point in the rankings chase. So what next?
~ Flu vaccines are updated every year. We can learn from this process as we respond to COVID variants
~ From 'snapback' to 'comeback': policy gridlock as Morrison government puts slogans over substance
~ Researchers have grown 'human embryos' from skin cells. What does that mean, and is it ethical?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter