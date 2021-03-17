Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Flu vaccines are updated every year. We can learn from this process as we respond to COVID variants

By Sheena G. Sullivan, Epidemiologist, WHO Collaborating Centre for Reference and Research on Influenza
Kanta Subbarao, Professor, The Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity
Decades of experience with influenza offers insights into how we should handle new SARS-CoV-2 variants, and the threat they pose to vaccine effectiveness.


