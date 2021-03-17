Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What the drive for open science data can learn from the evolving history of open government data

By Stefaan G. Verhulst, Co-Founder and Chief Research and Development Officer of the Governance Laboratory (GovLab), New York University
Andrew J. Zahuranec, Research Fellow, The GovLab
Andrew Young, Knowledge director, the Governance Lab, New York University
Share this article
By looking at the evolving history of the open government data movement, scientists can see both limitations to current approaches and identify ways to move forward from them.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ How a youth movement is challenging the political old guard in Namibia
~ Twitter could be fully blocked in Russia within the next month
~ The coronavirus pandemic provides an opportunity to address homelessness
~ What are NFTs and why are people paying millions for them?
~ Has a gap in old-school handwriting and spelling tuition contributed to NZ's declining literacy scores?
~ Federal Court rules insurance companies must behave decently. That's a big deal
~ Mangroves from space: 30 years of satellite images are helping us understand how climate change threatens these valuable forests
~ Australian universities may be at a turning point in the rankings chase. So what next?
~ Flu vaccines are updated every year. We can learn from this process as we respond to COVID variants
~ From 'snapback' to 'comeback': policy gridlock as Morrison government puts slogans over substance
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter