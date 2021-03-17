Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

We grew human tear glands in the lab, and now we're making them cry

By Marie Bannier-Hélaouët, PhD Student, Hubrecht Institute, Utrecht University
Most organs in the adult human body are capable of regeneration, which means they renew their cells to keep the tissue healthy and functional. This capacity is enabled by adult stem cells, which are present in most organs and divide to create new cells that replace older, damaged ones.

It turns out these stem cells can be isolated and grown in the lab. When we do this, the stem cells form tiny replicants of…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


