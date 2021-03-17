Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Origin of life: lightning strikes may have provided missing ingredient for Earth's first organisms

By Benjamin Hess, PhD Candidate, Earth & Planetary Sciences, Yale University
Jason Harvey, Associate Professor of Geochemistry, University of Leeds
Sandra Piazolo, Professor in Structural Geology and Tectonics, University of Leeds
Share this article
Lightning strikes may have helped spark life on Earth, and may be continuing to help life start on other Earth-like planets.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ We grew human tear glands in the lab, and now we're making them cry
~ Dodgy internet connection? Here’s what might be behind it
~ From erasure to recategorizing: What we should do with Dr. Seuss books
~ Peru's COVID-19 vaccine scandal shows the shady deals made with pharma companies
~ Baroness Jones: why did so many people take her 6pm curfew for men proposal at face value?
~ UK trade and security review: pivoting to the east will draw Britain into tensions between China and US
~ Turing scheme: when it comes to studying abroad, money isn't the only concern
~ Special guardianship helps thousands of children to leave care. It needs more support
~ Zoom burnout: be more productive, ditch those video calls – expert
~ COVID-19 has decimated water systems globally, but privatization is not the answer
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter