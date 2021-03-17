Origin of life: lightning strikes may have provided missing ingredient for Earth's first organisms
By Benjamin Hess, PhD Candidate, Earth & Planetary Sciences, Yale University
Jason Harvey, Associate Professor of Geochemistry, University of Leeds
Sandra Piazolo, Professor in Structural Geology and Tectonics, University of Leeds
Lightning strikes may have helped spark life on Earth, and may be continuing to help life start on other Earth-like planets.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, March 17, 2021