Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

COVID-19 has decimated water systems globally, but privatization is not the answer

By David McDonald, Professor, Global Development, Queen's University, Ontario
Susan Spronk, Associate Professor of International Development and Global Studies, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
The financial impact of COVID-19 has been devastating for public water operators around the world. Millions of households and businesses have not been able to pay their water bills due to lost income, while operating expenses have risen sharply.

Data collected in June 2020 found that revenues had fallen by up to 40 per cent for some water operators. In the United…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


