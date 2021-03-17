Risk versus reward on the high seas – skinny elephant seals trade safety for sustenance
By Roxanne Beltran, Assistant Professor of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology, University of California, Santa Cruz
Jessica Kendall-Bar, PhD Candidate in Ecology and Evolutionary Biology, University of California, Santa Cruz
By measuring how and when elephant seals sleep, researchers were able to figure out how elephant seals change their risk-taking behavior as they gain weight.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, March 17, 2021