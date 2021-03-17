Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Feeding cows a few ounces of seaweed daily could sharply reduce their contribution to climate change

By Ermias Kebreab, Associate Dean and Professor of Animal Science. Director, World Food Center, University of California, Davis
Breanna Roque, Ph.D. Student in Animal Biology, University of California, Davis
Share this article
Cow burps and farts are no joke – they're a big factor in climate change. A new study shows that daily seaweed supplements could tame this major methane source while saving ranchers money.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ We grew human tear glands in the lab, and now we're making them cry
~ Origin of life: lightning strikes may have provided missing ingredient for Earth's first organisms
~ Dodgy internet connection? Here’s what might be behind it
~ From erasure to recategorizing: What we should do with Dr. Seuss books
~ Peru's COVID-19 vaccine scandal shows the shady deals made with pharma companies
~ Baroness Jones: why did so many people take her 6pm curfew for men proposal at face value?
~ UK trade and security review: pivoting to the east will draw Britain into tensions between China and US
~ Turing scheme: when it comes to studying abroad, money isn't the only concern
~ Special guardianship helps thousands of children to leave care. It needs more support
~ Zoom burnout: be more productive, ditch those video calls – expert
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter