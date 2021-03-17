Feeding cows a few ounces of seaweed daily could sharply reduce their contribution to climate change
By Ermias Kebreab, Associate Dean and Professor of Animal Science. Director, World Food Center, University of California, Davis
Breanna Roque, Ph.D. Student in Animal Biology, University of California, Davis
Cow burps and farts are no joke – they're a big factor in climate change. A new study shows that daily seaweed supplements could tame this major methane source while saving ranchers money.
