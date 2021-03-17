Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

RSF calls for release of Guinean journalist held for insulting president

By assistante Afrique
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls for the immediate and unconditional release of a Guinean journalist who has been held for more than two weeks on a charge of insulting the president although Guinea has decriminalised press offences. The authorities must stop imprisoning journalists arbitrarily, RSF says.Amadou Diouldé Diallo, a sports reporter for state-owned radio and TV broadcaster RTG, has been held since 27 February, when he was arrested without any prior summons after participat


