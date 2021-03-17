Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Violence against reporters covering Algiers protest must be investigated, RSF says

By raniac
NewsThe authorities have not initiated any investigation although six days have gone by since the attacks against reporters covering the latest of the so-called “Hirak” protests in central Algiers on 12 March. The violence began at around 3:30 p.m., when demonstrators attacked France 24 correspondent Abdelkader Kamli, accusing him of biased reporting.


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


