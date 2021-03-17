Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Selfish or selfless? Human nature means you're both

By Keith Yoder, Postdoctoral Scholar in Social Cognitive Neuroscience, University of Chicago
Jean Decety, Professor of Psychology, and Psychiatry and Behavioral Neuroscience, University of Chicago
Cognitive neuroscientists use brain imaging and behavioral economic games to investigate people's sense of fairness. They find it's common to take care of yourself before looking out for others.


© The Conversation -


