Human Rights Observatory

Why lawsuits against the media may not hurt freedom of the press

By Nancy Costello, Associate Clinical Professor of Law, Michigan State University
It's gospel for First Amendment advocates that lawsuits against news organizations chill freedom of the press. But in an era of rampant misinformation, such legal actions may be more accepted.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


