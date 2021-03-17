Tolerance.ca
Sea levels are rising fastest in big cities – here's why

By Sally Brown, Scientist, Bournemouth University
Robert James Nicholls, Professor of Climate Adaptation, University of East Anglia
It is well known that climate-induced sea level rise is a major threat. What is less well know is the threat of sinking land. And in many of the most populated coastal areas, the land is sinking even faster than the sea is rising.

Parts of Tokyo for instance sank by 4 metres during the 20th century, with 2 metres or more of sinking reported in Shanghai, Bangkok, and New Orleans. This process is known as subsidence. Slow subsidence happens naturally in river deltas, and it can be accelerated…


