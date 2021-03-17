Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Coronavirus is evolving but so are our antibodies

By Sarah L Caddy, Clinical Research Fellow in Viral Immunology and Veterinary Surgeon, University of Cambridge
Meng Wang, Cancer Research UK Clinician Scientist Fellow, University of Cambridge
Share this article
The emergence of “variants of concern” has raised questions about our long-term immunity to the coronavirus. Will the antibodies we make after being infected with or vaccinated against the dominant lineage, called D614G, protect us against future viral variants?

To answer this question, scientists have been examining how our antibody responses to the coronavirus develop over time. Several studies have recently compared the difference between antibodies produced straight…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ RSF calls for release of Guinean journalist held for insulting president
~ Violence against reporters covering Algiers protest must be investigated, RSF says
~ Wild weather: 4 essential reads about tornadoes and thunderstorms
~ Selfish or selfless? Human nature means you're both
~ The story of the Iranian new year, Nowruz, and why its themes of renewal and healing matter
~ Only a handful of US foundations quickly pitched in as the COVID-19 pandemic got underway, early data indicates
~ Why cash payments aren't always the best tool to help poor people
~ Why lawsuits against the media may not hurt freedom of the press
~ Making it easier to vote does not threaten election integrity
~ Astronauts on Mars missions could suffer cognitive and emotional problems – new research
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter