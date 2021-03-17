Child abuse and neglect: new evidence they can cause mental health problems
By Varun Warrier, Doctoral Scientist, University of Cambridge
Charlotte Cecil, Assistant Professor, Biological Psychopathology, Erasmus University Medical Center
Marinus van IJzendoorn, Honorary Senior Visiting Fellow of Primary Care, University of Cambridge
It’s not surprising to learn that people who experience maltreatment in childhood – such as abuse or neglect – are more likely to report poorer physical and mental health. This may be explained by any number of reasons, including social factors, such as family poverty, or partly genetic factors, such as poor parental mental health,…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, March 17, 2021