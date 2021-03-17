Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Child abuse and neglect: new evidence they can cause mental health problems

By Varun Warrier, Doctoral Scientist, University of Cambridge
Charlotte Cecil, Assistant Professor, Biological Psychopathology, Erasmus University Medical Center
Marinus van IJzendoorn, Honorary Senior Visiting Fellow of Primary Care, University of Cambridge
Share this article
It’s not surprising to learn that people who experience maltreatment in childhood – such as abuse or neglect – are more likely to report poorer physical and mental health. This may be explained by any number of reasons, including social factors, such as family poverty, or partly genetic factors, such as poor parental mental health,…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ RSF calls for release of Guinean journalist held for insulting president
~ Violence against reporters covering Algiers protest must be investigated, RSF says
~ Wild weather: 4 essential reads about tornadoes and thunderstorms
~ Selfish or selfless? Human nature means you're both
~ The story of the Iranian new year, Nowruz, and why its themes of renewal and healing matter
~ Only a handful of US foundations quickly pitched in as the COVID-19 pandemic got underway, early data indicates
~ Why cash payments aren't always the best tool to help poor people
~ Why lawsuits against the media may not hurt freedom of the press
~ Making it easier to vote does not threaten election integrity
~ Astronauts on Mars missions could suffer cognitive and emotional problems – new research
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter