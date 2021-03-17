How informal institutions derail gender equality in Ghana and South Africa
By Diana Højlund Madsen, Senior Gender Researcher, Nordic Africa Institute, Uppsala, Sweden, Nordic Institute Africa
Amanda Gouws, Professor of Political Science and SARChi Chair in Gender Politics, Stellenbosch University
Women MPs point to a toxic environment in which a politics of insults, ridicule and rumour work against having more women in political offices.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, March 17, 2021