Human Rights Observatory

How sacred sites act as living archives in a Ugandan community

By Dominic D.B. Makwa, Lecturer, Makerere University
The Bagisu people of eastern Uganda boast of special places where they gather to perform cultural rites, among them imbalu, a male circumcision ritual.

These sacred spaces can exist in the form of groves, rivers, thickets or even playgrounds. Namasho in Bududa District, for example, is at the confluence of the Manafwa and Uha rivers and has a sacred swamp…


© The Conversation -


