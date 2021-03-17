Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Papua New Guinea Unprepared for Covid-19 Surge

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The flag of Papua New Guinea, April 11, 2018. © 2018 AP Photo Papua New Guinea is facing a surge in Covid-19 cases, with more confirmed cases in the first two weeks of March than the preceding two months. The virus has been detected in 19 of the country’s 22 provinces, including the Autonomous Region of Bougainville. The country’s reported 2,269 confirmed cases and 26 deaths are believed to be undercounts due to low testing rates — with less than 55,000 tests conducted across a population of almost 9 million people. PNG’s health care system is woefully unprepared…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


