Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Egypt: Massive Sinai Demolitions Likely War Crimes

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A boy stands on the debris of a building destroyed by the Egyptian army on the Egyptian side of the town of Rafah, Egypt, near the start of the conflict in northern Sinai.  © 2014 AP Photo/El Shorouk Newspaper, Ahmed Abd El-Latif (Beirut) – The Egyptian military’s continuing home demolitions and forced evictions during the armed conflict in North Sinai governorate are violations of international humanitarian law, or the laws of war, and likely amount to war crimes, Human Rights Watch said today. Between late 2013 and July 2020, the army destroyed at least 12,350…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


