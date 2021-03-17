Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Peru: Disability Rights at Risk with New Bill

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A view of the Congress building in Lima, Peru, September 17, 2018. © REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo A view of the Congress building in Lima, Peru, September 17, 2018. © REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo (Lima) – Thousands of Peruvians with disabilities risk losing some of their legal rights if Congress passes a new law for people with disabilities that would replace existing legislation, Human Rights Watch said today. The Commission on Social Inclusion and People with Disabilities in the Peruvian Congress approved the draft bill on February 8, 2021, without engaging in a broad consultation…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


