Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Guinea: Opponents’ Deaths In Detention

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A sign showing Conakry’s central prison. Photo taken on March 11, 2021, in Conakry, Guinea.  © 2021 Mamoudou Diallo (Nairobi) – Four men detained as suspected political opposition supporters died in Guinea between November 2020 and January 2021, Human Rights Watch said today. The four men were among hundreds of opposition supporters or suspected opposition sympathizers arrested around the time of the March 2020 referendum and the October 2020 presidential election. Guinean authorities have blamed these deaths on illness or natural causes, but family members of victims,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


